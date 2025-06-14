The son of Wigan rugby league hero Sir Billy Boston has spoken about his father’s visit to Buckingham Palace to receive his knighthood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 90-year-old cemented his legacy after being knighted by King Charles III in a private ceremony this week.

Sir Billy made 488 appearances for Wigan and finished his career with a British record 571 tries to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally born in Cardiff, Billy had a dream of playing rugby union for Wales before he switched codes and signed for Wigan. He was a true trailblazer for black sports stars in the 1950s and 1960s.

Sir Billy Boston stands with wife Joan, son Stephen and daughters Karen Murray and Christine Davies after receiving his knighthood

Although the family was “bursting with pride” on the occasion, with Sir Billy’s vascular dementia worsening and the deaths of daughters Lisa Parr and Angela Dainty, there was a feeling the knighthood had come too late.

Stephen Boston, Billy’s son, was there with his mum Joan, as well as his sisters Karen Murray and Christine Davies, to watch the ceremony.

He said: “The reason I say it has come too late is because his dementia kicked in about 12 years ago. Even 10 years ago he still knew what was going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But on the day, I think he knew what was going on because he turned to me on the way out and said ‘that is the biggest honour I’ve ever had in my life’.

“That made my day, but the day after he couldn’t remember he’d been there. A decade ago he would’ve realised the importance of it and enjoyed it a bit more.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re bursting with pride that he got it. Even rugby league in general, there should’ve been a knighthood for someone involved in the sport after 130 years.

“It’s scandalous, I think, that it has taken so long. Kevin Sinfield for example, he’s a super human to me. He’s done so much for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), those are the sorts of people who should be knighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1954, Sir Billy made history as the first non-white player to be selected for a Great Britain rugby league Lions tour, scoring 36 tries in 18 appearances around Australia and New Zealand, including a then-record four in one match against the Kiwis.

But he is also known locally for his charity work and to those closest to him for his wit, not just his rugby talents.

That wit was on display when he met the King, as Stephen recalls an anecdote from his dad’s conversation with His Majesty.

“The King had a conversation with him about playing rugby in the army like my dad, but said ‘it’s not as dangerous as the game you played’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad turned around and said, ‘it’s not as dangerous as the job you do’, and everyone in the room cracked into laughter, including the King and his entourage.

“I thought the King was so welcoming, down to earth and laid back. He just came straight over to where we were sitting and shook everyone’s hand, it was great.

“My dad still has the wit, he’s always been like that. He always used to say to me ‘the reason I’ve got a bald head son is because every time I scored a try they rubbed my head, what’s your excuse’.”

The call for Sir Billy’s knighthood kicked into high gear in recent months due to fear over the legend’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillors in Worsley Mesnes – Helen O’Neill, Paul Molyneux and David Hurst – set up a knighthood petition, which was signed by more than 1,400 people.

They were supported by Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and Wigan Warriors, including Kris Radlinksi, CEO and former player, and chairman Chris Brookes.

Sir Billy’s MP Josh Simons also pushed for the honour and visited him with Coun Molyneux to break the news last month.

Mr Simons said: “I think this is massive. There are so many reasons why Billy’s story and the person that he is, is why he is so worthy of the honour he has now got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He grew up in Cardiff and he wanted to play rugby for Cardiff and for Wales.

“The fascinating part of the story is that Wigan as a town, Warriors as a club and the community accepted him. It has always been a sport that judges people by the content of their character and talent, not by their personal creed or race.

“Billy is kind, humble and smiley, but also has this air of something special. If you take your eye off him and he wanders off. It’s not like he’s wandered off a few metres like a normal 90-year-old. He’s gone to the other side of the room in 15 seconds, he’s still incredibly quick.”

Culture secretary and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “Billy Boston’s knighthood is a historic milestone providing fitting recognition for the greatest player rugby league has ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As MP for Wigan, this is a proud day for our town, for the Welsh nation, for rugby league fans across the country and, most importantly, for Billy and his family.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was an “historic wrong” that no rugby league player had been knighted before.

He said: “Billy Boston is a true trailblazer who has contributed hugely to rugby league. It is a historic wrong that a sport which is the backbone of so many communities has waited so long to receive this honour.

“Boston is a legend of the game who overcame prejudice to represent Great Britain and opened the door to a more diverse game.

“He’s left a truly enduring legacy and the first knighthood in rugby league could not go to a more deserving player.”