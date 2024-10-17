Sky above Wigan set to light up in fireworks spectacular

By Nick Jackson
Published 17th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
The skies are set to light up in Wigan with tickets now on sale for The Haigh Family Firework Spectacular, which takes place on Sunday November 3.

It is billed as a “fantastic night of fireworks and fun for all the family”.

Entertainment includes the band Stax of Soul – the amazing and original, finger-opping, foot-tapping high-energy full-on nine piece soul sensations.

There will also be the Groovy UV Puppet Show – the “glow-in-the-dark” family show with light-up puppets, costumes, props and tricks

A spectacular fireworks display can be expected at Haigh Woodland ParkA spectacular fireworks display can be expected at Haigh Woodland Park
Then there is Molly Kidz TV, the compere for the evening and guaranteed to keep all the young children warm with her unique blend of song and dance and Pyro Dancers, lighting up the stage with fire eating and daring dance.

More acts are to be announced.

Running from 5pm to 8.30pm, the event will climax with an amazing and colourful firework finale from national firework champions SM ART Pyro.

Bars, a barbecue and World Street Food Traders will also add to the appeal of the event.

Advance tickets cost £11.50 for all adults, including over-65s, for children aged four to 15 it will cost £9. Children three and under go free.

For ticket information go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/…/family-firework

