Social group supporting Wigan women will expand after securing funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friends Donna Peet, from Platt Bridge, and Emma Hesketh, from Scholes, were inspired to do something after the deaths of two Wigan women.
They organised a walk from Platt Bridge to Ince earlier this month, where women were encouraged to go along and talk, share any mental health concerns and support each other.
It proved to be a success and walks are now being held weekly by the new Wigan Angels Group.
Donna said: “We had about 15 people on the first walk and more and more people have been coming every week.”
The group is now set to expand after Donna and Emma secured a grant from Brighter Borough funding via Ince councillor Maureen O’Bern.
It will be used to hire a room for meetings at William Foster’s sports complex in Ince, as well as pay for refreshments for the walks.
Donna said: “We are going to do two meetings a week, as well as the walks. They are being held on Tuesday mornings at 10.30am and Thursdays at 6.30pm. We are going to have a chat and probably play a game of bingo and have a raffle.”
They have contacts for drug and alcohol counsellors, if anyone needs supports, and will have someone at the Thursday meeting who can help people save money on their utilities.
Donna said: “We have tried to get a few people involved, so when the girls turn up there are options for them all under one roof, rather than doing it themselves.”
The meetings will begin on Tuesday, June 11 and people do not need to book, but can just turn up.
It is hoped they will be another opportunity for women to come together, make friends and support each other.
Donna and Emma hope to grow the group further by organising trips and nights out.
Donna said: “It’s a chance to let people know that they are not on their own anymore. They have somewhere to go.
"For people who are feeling alone and don’t have many friends, now they will have two meetings to attend, a walk on a Sunday and other days out.”To find out more, go to Wigan Angels Group’s Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.