Staff at Wigan organisations come together to spread festive joy across the borough

Wigan Council is partnering with Wigan and Leigh College, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Greenmount Projects and Daffodils Dreams to launch a major Christmas appeal.

They are asking employees to donate toys, food hampers and selection boxes, which will be distributed on Christmas Eve.

Wigan organisations are coming together to make a difference this Christmas

Many of the donations will be hand-delivered by staff volunteers to families identified by Daffodils Dreams, while the hospital trust is supporting the appeal by donating to the borough’s young care leavers.

Dave Lyon, the council’s assistant director of environment, said: “We know this has been a particularly difficult time for many families across our borough, but we wanted to ensure the families still have a Christmas they can remember.

“I couldn’t be prouder to see colleagues at the council, along with our amazing partners, bringing joy to many people across our communities who need it most.”

Daffodils Dreams helps Wigan children and their families living in hardship and is being supported by Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan as her chosen charity for 2022-23. The organisation has already launched its Christmas Eve box appeal to make it a special occasion for children.

Founder Maureen Holcroft said: “It’s so great to join forces with like-minded organisations to make this campaign successful and bring smiles to the children of Wigan borough.”

Silas Nicholls, WWL’s chief executive, said: “I am very proud to join with our partners and support this brilliant cause to help support families across the borough. I’m sure all my colleagues at WWL will do what they can to donate to those in need this Christmas.”

Louise Brown, vice-principal at Wigan and Leigh College, added: “It’s always a privilege to work together with partners across the borough to support our community. In light of the cost-of-living crisis, this year in particular, families may need extra help, and we are proud to contribute to this amazing cause and we know our college community will do their best to help with donations.”