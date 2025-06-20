Stanleys will play pre-Glastonbury show in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
The Stanleys will be a performing a one-off show in Wigan ahead of their debut at Glastonbury.

The rising indie four-piece will perform a rare and intimate hometown show at the Boulevard on Sunday June 22 before heading to the prestigious festival.

In a message posted on social media, the band said: “WIGAN! We need to blow off some cobwebs ahead of Glastonbury with a little warm up show and thought nowhere better else to do it than with you.”

Stanleys are making their Glastonbury debut next week

Formed in Wigan, the band consists of Tom Concannon (vocals), Jake Dorsman (guitar), Harry Ivory (bass) and Rob Hilton (drums, vocals). Their sound—jangly guitars, sharp hooks—draws inspiration from ’60s guitar pop and ’90s Britpop, and they’ve earned airtime on BBC Radio

Recent years have brought successes such as supporting Richard Ashcroft, selling out their biggest hometown headline gig to date, and completing a UK tour earlier this year.

The Stanleys will be performing on the Summerville Stage at Glastonbury which offers more intimate sets.

Tickets for the Wigan show are available here

