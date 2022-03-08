Steam engine mobbed by rail enthusiasts as it pulls into Wigan station
Dozens of rail enthusiasts patiently waited and then crowded round a steam engine when it stopped off in Wigan.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:14 pm
The Jubilee class locomotive arrived at Wigan North Western pulling a special train destined for the Midlands and Sheffield.
Amateur photographer Chris Winstanley, who took the pictures, said: “Platform 4 was busy with passengers for the onward journey but as you can see the enthusiasts were in numbers at the end of platform 5 while the train was stopped for 15 minutes. Everyone was after ‘that shot’!”