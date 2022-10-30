Strictly: Wigan's Kym Marsh is "back on form" after spooky a Saturday night performance with partner Graziano Di Prima
Wigan’s Kym Marsh was “back on form” after she dazzled judges with a spooky performance on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The former Coronation Street star scored 34 out of 40 with a rumba to Frozen by Madonna.
Performing with Graziano Di Prima, marking his first rumba on the show, the 46-year-old said: "It was great to be able to do something like that. Everything I do on screen is about being subtle, so it goes against everything I've ever been taught."
Speaking about her Halloween week performance, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "My darling, from week one, this is immaculate."
Motsi Mabuse said: "Absolutely stunning. I have to see you, I see your fight, I see your presence, I see you trying. There was some difficult things in there, but what I see is this transformation and I love it."
Head judge Shirley Ballas, described as the "resident rumba expert", said: "This was a beautiful vertical expression of a horizontal desire. You were fantastic."