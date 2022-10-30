The former Coronation Street star scored 34 out of 40 with a rumba to Frozen by Madonna.

Performing with Graziano Di Prima, marking his first rumba on the show, the 46-year-old said: "It was great to be able to do something like that. Everything I do on screen is about being subtle, so it goes against everything I've ever been taught."

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly

Speaking about her Halloween week performance, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "My darling, from week one, this is immaculate."

Motsi Mabuse said: "Absolutely stunning. I have to see you, I see your fight, I see your presence, I see you trying. There was some difficult things in there, but what I see is this transformation and I love it."

Head judge Shirley Ballas, described as the "resident rumba expert", said: "This was a beautiful vertical expression of a horizontal desire. You were fantastic."