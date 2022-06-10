The annual initiative brings together Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), local councils and others.

Throughout the summer, there will be activities such as sports, arts and cultural activities on offer.

The launch of the campaign at Salford Quays

Young people are also encouraged to stay safe when out over the summer, particularly around water and outdoor spaces.

Organisations will be working together with the public to reduce the demand on emergency services and prevent anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Det Chief Insp Lisa Bradley said: “Summer is the time of year when anti-social behaviour often spikes, causing concern and distress for local communities and acts as a drain on emergency services resources.

"The partnership is committed to tackling ASB, as we understand how distressing this type of behaviour can be and the lasting impact it can have on individuals, families and the local community.

"ASB can be caused deliberately by people wanting to inflict harm or distress, but more frequently, it is people not thinking about how their actions might be received or affect others, so we’ll be working with the public to increase people’s understanding of what ASB is.”

Deputy mayor for policing and crime Bev Hughes said: “We want young people to have fun during the summer months, but to do so safely and be aware of the consequences of their actions.

"Parents and carers can also support our campaign by speaking to young people about the risks and consequences of anti-social behaviour, helping us all have a safe summer.”

Billy Fenwick, head of prevention at the fire service, said: “Deliberate fires are just one of the many incidents of anti-social behaviour we see occur over the summer months.

“This year, GMFRS continues to work with partners during the Safe4Summer campaign to protect our communities and are urging young people to think about the risks and consequences of their actions when enjoying the warmer weather over summer.”

Local authorities are hosting activities throughout the summer, which can be accessed via council websites and the Safe4Summer website