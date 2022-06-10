Developer hopes to turn former Wigan convent into 'unique' homes

Heritage specialist The PJ Livesey Group has acquired Lancaster House, a Victorian villa and coach house in Parbold.

It was built as a private house in the 18th Century and acquired by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur UK in 1947, who added a nursing wing in the mid-1980s.

The convent closed in 2020, with the diminishing size of the order resulting in the property being surplus to requirements and put up for sale.

Planning consent was given to create a 70-bedroom care village on the 6.5-acre site, but it did not progress.

PJ Livesey is now consulting on different options for the conversion of the main building and adjoining stable block to residential accommodation.

The scheme would safeguard the mature grounds, which neighbour the grade II-listed Our Lady and All Saints’ Church.

Development director James Woodmansee said: “Lancaster House sits in a superb, private setting and offers the potential to create some unique homes.

“We are in discussion with local planners and neighbours about the different options, which include keeping the majority of the main house as one, amazing, 8,000sq ft property with galleried entrance and access to the gardens. The adjoining coach house would be another distinct character property of scale.

“There is also the potential for a small number of grand apartments at the rear of the building and a new-build gate house close to the entrance.

“Every single PJ Livesey site requires a unique solution and the company has the skills and the experience to be able to unlock these projects to find the best solution to save the historic elements and create unique homes that are a new legacy.”

Under the proposals, the significant 1980s extension to the main house would be demolished to make way for a number of new-build family-sized properties.

A planning application for the proposed development is being prepared currently, which local residents and stakeholders will be consulted upon.