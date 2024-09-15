Supplies topped up as 20 bags of goods donated to Wigan food bank

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Sep 2024, 12:30 GMT
A Wigan food bank has been given a healthy boost thanks to a generous donation.

Jordan Gaskell pledged to buy at least one item for a food bank whenever he goes to a shop for anything large or small.

He has been doing this for two years, as well as going shopping fortnightly specifically for food banks.

He filled 20 bags over the summer, which included essentials such as cereals and coffee as well as baking supplies to offer a fun activity for families.

Jordan Gaskell donates 20 bags filled with goods to the food bank at Hindley Junior and Infant School
Jordan Gaskell donates 20 bags filled with goods to the food bank at Hindley Junior and Infant School

He has now donated them to Hindley Junior and Infant School’s food bank.

Jordan said: “I have received many kind words of appreciation from local residents over the years and do try my hardest to help as many as possible, but it is saddening to know so many are forced to rely on food banks.

"I wish I could do more, but no matter what, I intend to give it my all when it comes to helping people.”

Related topics:Jordan GaskellWigan

