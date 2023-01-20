News you can trust since 1853
Popular Wigan band The Lathums announce new member

Hit Wigan band The Lathums has announced its new bassist.

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Matty Murphy has now joined the group, ahead of their UK and European tour this spring.

It comes after the band announced the departure of its bassist Johnny Cunliffe in October last year.

In a social media post, The Lathums said: “The future of The Lathums.

"We are honoured to welcome @Matty_Murphy into the Lathum’s family.

"Treat Matty as your own and we’re looking forward to a very exciting future together.”

The Lathums has announced Matty Murphy will joined the band as its new bassist
Wigan