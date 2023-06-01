If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Wigan.

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilisations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture, and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

Here, IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER, are 17 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Wigan, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Alchemy Tattoo Studio on Wallgate has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 120 Google reviews

The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour in Flax Mill has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 209 Google reviews

Lotus Tattoo on Bishopgate has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews

