Tattooists in Wigan: These are the 17 highest-rated tattoo studios in the borough, according to Google reviews

If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Wigan.
By Jon Peake
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:53 BST

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilisations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture, and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

Here, IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER, are 17 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Wigan, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

The highest-rated tattoo studios in Wigan, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated tattoo studios in Wigan

The highest-rated tattoo studios in Wigan, according to Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Alchemy Tattoo Studio on Wallgate has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 120 Google reviews

2. Alchemy Tattoo Studio

Alchemy Tattoo Studio on Wallgate has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 120 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour in Flax Mill has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 209 Google reviews

3. The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour

The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour in Flax Mill has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 209 Google reviews Photo: The Butcher's Block

Photo Sales
Lotus Tattoo on Bishopgate has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews

4. Lotus Tattoo

Lotus Tattoo on Bishopgate has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 35 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
