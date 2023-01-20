The firm’s Rothwells Farm development has donated to Happy Smiles Training CIC, a non-profit organisation based in Whitley.

The group, which is celebrating its third birthday, empowers people with disabilities to create a positive social change by delivering training to schools, community groups and businesses.

Alongside celebrating the occasion, Taylor Wimpey donated £150 worth of vouchers to support two of Happy Smiles’ events to mark the milestone.

Members of Happy Smiles celebrating its third birthday

The first event, that took place in September, was a music festival fund-raiser followed by a very successful ladies’ day Lunch at Kilhey Court in December.

Alex Winstanley, co-founder and managing director of Happy Smiles Training CIC, said: “We are delighted to have received voucher donations from the team at Taylor Wimpey Manchester.

"The donation has provided invaluable support for us to provide raffle prizes for attendees, in addition to having a prestigious supporter of our work and events.

“Events such as this help to raise vital funds to support our disabled person's-led organisation, allowing us to empower more local disabled people to create positive change, and deliver more training to schools, community groups and businesses across the North West.”

Sam Evans, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “The Happy Smiles team undertake incredible and inspirational work and it is a privilege to be able to help such a vital cause.

