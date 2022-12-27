Terminally ill Laura Nuttall hailed as a 'real hero' as she spends day at fire station

Laura Nuttall has terminal brain cancer and was given just 12 months to live by doctors in 2018, but she has defied the odds and continues to make the most of life.

She has since ticked off various goals, including graduating from university this summer, completing the Great North Run, hosting a BBC weather forecast and visiting both the Uncle Joe’s mint balls factory and Heinz factory in Wigan.

Comedian Peter Kay performed two sold-out shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo in 2021 to raise money for Laura and then took her for a surprise lunch.

Laura Nuttall spent the day as a firefighter

After hearing about 22-year-old Laura, firefighter Aaron Lee decided to invite her to visit Oldham fire station for a day.

She has long been interested in the fire service, so was delighted to have a look around with mum Nicola, who grew up in Appley Bridge and Standish, and dad Mark.

They were given a tour of the fire station and shown around a working fire engine, with a demonstration on how the hundreds of components work.

Laura then pulled on her own firefighter’s uniform as she was given a ride in a fire engine, taken up in a cherry picker and held a hose.

Laura Nuttall with parents Nicola and Mark, right, and firefighters at Oldham fire station

Aaron said: “It was an absolute privilege to be joined by Laura and her mum and dad for the day. I, and everyone else at Oldham fire station, have been really touched by Laura’s fight and resilience. To be able to invite her here for the day really is the least we can do.

“The courage and positivity she shows is so inspiring and I’m really pleased we were able to give her an experience I hope she won’t forget. She’s a real hero and I wish her the very best.”

Laura, from Barrowford in Lancashire, said: “This is something I never thought I’d be able to do. I’m really grateful to Aaron and everyone else at Oldham fire station for going out of their way to show me round for the day.

“The fire service is something I have always been fascinated by. Their jobs really mean something and they help people every day.”