The Facades, comprising Alannah Webb, Evan Armstrong, Luke Ashton and Sam Bowery, who have been signed to This Feeling Records, will release Beautiful on November 9.

The four-piece previously released three tracks independently, racking up tens of thousands of listeners on Spotify.

The band has performed at shows with Cabbage, The Lottery Winners and Sleeper, along with securing sets at various festivals including the Isle of Wight and Y Not?

The Facades

Their music has also been played on BBC Introducing and XS Manchester.

Beautiful is described as showing that “The Facades immediately stand out as something different from the wider UK alternative scene.”

It was written by the band and was produced by Gareth Nuttall (The Lottery Winners, The K’s).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vocalist Alannah said: “This song is about sometimes not feeling as beautiful as you are and admiring others for their looks and their self-confidence themselves.

"A lot of young adults feel inadequate, but feel like they have to keep those feelings hidden.

"It’s also about the subjectivity of beauty and how women feel it’s necessary to live up to society’s standards, even though it’s impossible to feel good about yourself all the time.”

Inspired by bands such as Wolf Alice and The Coral, The Facades were formed by Alannah and Evan, who quickly added Sam and Luke to the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They formed just weeks before the first lockdown, but rather than sinking in their misfortune they did the best they could - writing individually and remotely recording demos together.

It proved to be a blessing in disguise, when their second single, a bedroom produced demo Don’t Ask, was aired on BBC Introducing.

Since then, they’ve wasted no time performing primarily around the midlands and north-west.

They’re also emerging as a new name from the Wigan scene, joining the likes of The Lathums, Stanleys, Flechettes and The Lilacs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their next gig comes when they headline a 300-capacity homecoming show at Wigan Boulevard on November 11.