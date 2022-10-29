The Facades: Wigan four-piece set to release new single
A Wigan band is set to release its first single under a record label.
The Facades, comprising Alannah Webb, Evan Armstrong, Luke Ashton and Sam Bowery, who have been signed to This Feeling Records, will release Beautiful on November 9.
The four-piece previously released three tracks independently, racking up tens of thousands of listeners on Spotify.
The band has performed at shows with Cabbage, The Lottery Winners and Sleeper, along with securing sets at various festivals including the Isle of Wight and Y Not?
Their music has also been played on BBC Introducing and XS Manchester.
Beautiful is described as showing that “The Facades immediately stand out as something different from the wider UK alternative scene.”
It was written by the band and was produced by Gareth Nuttall (The Lottery Winners, The K’s).
Vocalist Alannah said: “This song is about sometimes not feeling as beautiful as you are and admiring others for their looks and their self-confidence themselves.
"A lot of young adults feel inadequate, but feel like they have to keep those feelings hidden.
"It’s also about the subjectivity of beauty and how women feel it’s necessary to live up to society’s standards, even though it’s impossible to feel good about yourself all the time.”
Inspired by bands such as Wolf Alice and The Coral, The Facades were formed by Alannah and Evan, who quickly added Sam and Luke to the line-up.
They formed just weeks before the first lockdown, but rather than sinking in their misfortune they did the best they could - writing individually and remotely recording demos together.