These 12 gorgeous Wigan homes are the most expensive currently for sale on Zoopla

These 12 gorgeous homes in Wigan are the most expensive currently for sale on property website Zoopla.

By Jon Peake
Published 16th May 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:53 BST

Ranging from £400,000 to well over a million pounds they are amongst the nicest in the borough.

To see more pictures and for more details visit the Zoopla website.

Below are the 12 most expensive homes in Wigan currently for sale on Zoopla

1. The 12 most expensive homes in Wigan

Below are the 12 most expensive homes in Wigan currently for sale on Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

On the market with Purplebricks is this spacious 4 bed detached house in Red Chestnut Close, Billinge

2. Offers over £400,000

On the market with Purplebricks is this spacious 4 bed detached house in Red Chestnut Close, Billinge Photo: Zoopla

For sale with Breakey & Co is this lovely 4 bed detached house in Crowther Drive, Winstanley

3. Offers over £400,000

For sale with Breakey & Co is this lovely 4 bed detached house in Crowther Drive, Winstanley Photo: Zoopla

On the market with Breakey & Co is this 4 bed detached house in Crowther Drive, Winstanley

4. Offers over £425,000

On the market with Breakey & Co is this 4 bed detached house in Crowther Drive, Winstanley Photo: Zoopla

