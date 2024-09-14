New accessible toilet and changing facilities are now available at three more locations across Wigan borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe Bridge Leisure Centre, Pennington Flash and Platt Bridge Community Zone are the latest sites to host Changing Places units.

This follows on from similar facilities opening to the public at Leigh and Wigan bus stations, Wigan Life Centre and Leigh Sports Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing Places provide accessible toilet facilities for people with more severe disabilities who may need equipment such as hoists, as well as space for carers.

From left to right: Jorge Solis (Wigan Council), Chris Rimmer (Howe Bridge Leisure Centre), Cllr Chris Ready (Portfolio Holder for Communities at Wigan Council, Katherine Spragg (Embrace Wigan and Leigh), James Winterbottom (Director of Strategy and Innovation at Wigan Council).

The Changing Places toilets partnership estimates that over a quarter of a million people in the UK need a Changing Places toilet when they are out and about.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “I am really pleased that we are expanding the provision of these much-needed facilities in our borough.

“Access to facilities like this can be taken for granted. By installing more of these facilities in strategic locations across the borough, we are working to make our communities accessible and inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After successfully bidding for this funding, we have delivered four new Changing Places toilets so far, with another coming to Wigan town centre later this year. We have also included Changing Places toilets at the two football hubs in Laithwaite Park and William Fosters.”

The Platt Bridge Community Zone site is the base for Embrace Wigan and Leigh, a community charity dedicated to supporting disabled children and their families.

Embrace Wigan and Leigh co-ordinator, Katherine Spragg, said: “It will be great to make the hub a more welcoming and accessible environment and will give us opportunities to support more disabled people within the area.”

Howe Bridge Leisure Centre has also recently had a Poolpod installed; a platform lift that makes it easier and safer for wheelchair users and individuals with restricted mobility to use the swimming pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are all registered with Muscular Dystrophy UK, and a map of Changing Places facilities across the country can be found at www.changing-places.org

The new facilities are funded following a successful council bid for funding to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.