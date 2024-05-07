Tragic death of dog walker on railway line near Wigan may have been 'simple accident'
The tragic incident happened shortly after 7.25pm on Thursday, April 25 near Wood Lane, in Parbold.
Emergency services rushed to help the woman, but sadly she could not be saved.
The casualty was named as Jan Mullen in a post by her husband Daryl in a Facebook group for Parbold residents.
He wrote: "Jan was killed crossing the rail tracks while alone walking Fred our dog on Thursday evening.
“The police are investigating the circumstances. The only witness is the train driver. It happened on the foot crossing by the far Wood Lane end.
"We all believe it may have been a simple accident and her poor vision coupled with panic not knowing where Fred was.
"Clearly we are all in deep shock.”
He continued: “It is awful and I have never known pain like it. I keep imagining her walking in.
"Treasure your loved ones.”
