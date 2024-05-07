Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tragic incident happened shortly after 7.25pm on Thursday, April 25 near Wood Lane, in Parbold.

Emergency services rushed to help the woman, but sadly she could not be saved.

The casualty was named as Jan Mullen in a post by her husband Daryl in a Facebook group for Parbold residents.

Parbold railway station

He wrote: "Jan was killed crossing the rail tracks while alone walking Fred our dog on Thursday evening.

“The police are investigating the circumstances. The only witness is the train driver. It happened on the foot crossing by the far Wood Lane end.

"We all believe it may have been a simple accident and her poor vision coupled with panic not knowing where Fred was.

"Clearly we are all in deep shock.”

He continued: “It is awful and I have never known pain like it. I keep imagining her walking in.

"Treasure your loved ones.”

A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed that officers had been called to the incident.

He said: “Officers were called to the line near Parbold at around 7.26pm on Thursday, April 25 following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”