Village ukulele festival produces strumthing special for the NHS

Organisers of the annual Parbulele Festival – the latest of which was held in Parbold in July and August and pays homage to the ukulele – presented a cheque for £2,640 to NHS Charities Together.

Charity manager Denise Gee, from ELHT and Me (East Lancashire Hospital Trust) accepted the donation.

Made famous by Wigan’s own George Formby, the ukulele of course figured large at the festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parbuelel organiser Gary Smith (centre) with, from left, Coun May Blake, Mayor of West Lancashire Coun Gordon Johnson, event organiser Gary Smith, parish councillor chairman Brian Arnold and Denise Gee representative of north region NHS Charities Together.

Numerous performances by dozens of groups featuring the instrument took place both on the main stage on Mill Leat and several pubs: The Windmill, Stocks and Wayfarer while workshops were held for budding players.

Festival organiser Chris Smith said that plans were already afoot for the next year’s musical event.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.