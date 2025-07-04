Viral TikTok sensation Spudman is set to visit a jacket potato van in Wigan later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The social media star, whose real name is Ben Newman will be serving potatoes at Spudlad’s, whose real name is Dan Ashcroft’s, Spud Stop 410 outside Barton’s on Bolton Road in Ashton on Monday July 14.

With over 4.2 million followers and more than 100 million likes on TikTok, Spudman has built a massive online following for his videos showcasing loaded jacket potatoes, served from his van in Tamworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spudman is coming to Wigan on July 14

In a TikTok video announcing the news, Spudman said: “Spudlad you have won my friend, we are coming to Wigan.

"Me and Lil’ Spud will be slinging potatoes and grafting on the wagon.

"We are going to be bringing our own oven as well so we can help you cook enough.

"Get extra fillings cooking, get extra potatoes cooking.

"Wigan you best be ready for the spud army.”