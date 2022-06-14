Wigan 100-year-old's birthday celebrations coincide with the royal jubilee

Dorothy Ashall from Orrell is a mother of three, grandmother to six and a great-grandmother to many, enjoyed a buffet at her bungalow with friends, family and neighbours for her special day.

Born in Billinge, she attended the local St Aiden’s CE school, and having lived there all her life, Dorothy met her late husband, Freddie, when she was just 18.

Dorothy Ashall celebrated her 100th birthday on the same weekend as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

She worked as a shorthand typist and he ran a coal business.

Dorothy also remembers when news that World War Two had broke out.

Just a young woman, she was just walking out of her local Methodist church at the time war was declared.

Dorothy revealed the secret to her long lasting life as she said: “I thank my dad every day for making us take that malt extract.”

Her daughter, Carolyn said: “Mum has always liked to dress properly, wearing beads and having everything matching.

“She never wore make-up except for lipstick and she has lovely skin.

“She got so many bunches of flowers for her birthday, we didn’t know what to do with them all!

"It’s been a busy weekend for her with three parties, meals and visits as well as celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee but she told me that she’s had a fantastic time and enjoyed every minute of it.