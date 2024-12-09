Wigan band the Stanleys have announced their first UK tour in over a year.

Its been a successful 2024 which saw the indie four-piece support Richard Ashcroft at one of his Robin Park shows in the summer while the band also performed their sold-out and biggest hometown headline gig to date at the end of November.

Now Stanleys, composed of Tom Concannon (vocals), Jake Dorsman (guitars), Harry Ivory (bass) and Rob Hilton (drums and vocals) will travel to nine cities across the country including Liverpool, Leeds and London in April and May next year.

In a social media post, Stanleys said: “STANLEYS 2025 - coming to a music venue near you…

“We are back on a first full tour in over a year in 2025. It feels good to be announcing this full tour and we can’t wait to reintroduce ourselves to you.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://tix.to/Stans25