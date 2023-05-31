The four-piece confirmed the news on their Twitter page: “We’re buzzing to be playing @glastonbury for the first time this year who will we see there?”

The group will be performing on the Other Stage on Saturday June 24 alongside acts such as Tom Grennan, Manic Street Preachers and Lana Del Rey.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the group.

MattNUFC on Twitter said: “This is a journey of dreams. Glad to have been here since the start!

"From gigs in little pubs to now one of the biggest festivals in the world. Couldn't happen to nicer lads."

DavidP said: “See you there, was hoping you'd be making an appearance.”

The Lathums will make their Glastonbury debut

Joe Bloggs on Facebook said: “That's awesome!

“Congratulations!

“Unfortunately we didn't get any luck on the tickets.

“Have a brilliant experience.”

Emma Buckley said: “See you there!

"Saturday is shaping up to be a great day of music for me, most of my favourite bands are on, starting with you guys at 1pm!”

Tilly England on Instagram said: “I’m soooo gutted I’m not gonna be there.”

Lucy Antell said: “Will be there! Then the Castlefield gig straight after.”

Since forming in while at college 2018, The Lathums have taken the music scene by storm.

More recently, the band comprising of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Matty Murphy achieved a second number one album From Nothing to a Little Bit More after a closely fought race with rapper slowthai.

It is the follow up to their hugely successful debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be which hit number one in October 2021.

It comes loaded with - in the words of frontman Moore himself - more of the "sad and strange" that arrived cloaked in upbeat jangle pop and festival-sized choruses first time around.

The Lathums Glastonbury debut comes just six days before their biggest headline show to date for an 8,000 capacity crowd at Manchester’s amphitheatre Castlefield Bowl.