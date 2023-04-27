News you can trust since 1853
Wigan-based company opens second branch

A Wigan-based company has opened its second branch.

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Everglaze, which specialises in UPVC windows and doors, conservatories, orangeries and full extensions, has opened a new a showroom located on Bridge Street, Hindley.

The company was set-up in 2017 and opened its first branch in Bickershaw two years later.

From left, Liam Woodward, Chris Worthington and Paul Bolton at Everglaze in the newly opened showroom on Bridge Street, Hindley.From left, Liam Woodward, Chris Worthington and Paul Bolton at Everglaze in the newly opened showroom on Bridge Street, Hindley.
Liam Woodward who is a director at Everglaze said: “We started as a single fitting team working for a company.

"Working day and night, we took on another fitting team to help alongside us and rapidly grew from there.

"We opened up our first showroom in Bickershaw in May 2019, taking on more fitting teams and staff to run the office.

"Now its time to expand again with our second showroom in Hindley opening, creating jobs and pushing the company forward.

“We like to create the perfect space for our customers.

“We have over 4,500 happy customers served over the North West and this is growing on a daily basis.”

