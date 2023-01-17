Millennium Care Group’s Lakeside Care Home in Standish partnered up with the charity My Life and social enterprise, A Good Day, to brighten up Blue Monday.

With the support of My Life, which connects people with their communities and improve lives, the organisations held a coffee afternoon for its staff, beneficiaries, and residents to mix and make connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millennium’s homes have previously joined in with several My Life campaigns including Tea with a Pony and The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

Members at My Life

The collaborative event, held at Thompson House Equestrian Centre, also saw Millennium Care donate 60 gift boxes to My Life’s beneficiaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boxes were created by A Good Day, a well-being gift company which believes both people and planet matter, with a mission to support those through gifting.

Gail Howard, Registered Manager at Lakeside Care Home said: “We have worked with My Life before; they are a great organisation and we are thrilled to be starting the year with this little event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Going forward we would love to support their charity and we know our residents can benefit from their amazing facilities and space.

“A big focus for Millennium Care this year is to work with and support the community as best we can and working with My Life is a great start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Crompton, Operations Manager at My Life, said: “We are very passionate about connecting with the community and creating opportunities for people to help reduce isolation and loneliness.

"We are looking forward to connecting with Millennium Care’s homes and planning future events offering inclusion and purpose for many people who may not ordinarily have the opportunities - together we are better!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Tyler, Co-Founder at A Good Day, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support a fantastic charity like My Life, who make such a positive difference to people’s lives.

“Millennium Care shares our passion to contribute to the community in a meaningful way, and we look forward to future partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Amazing things happen when we all pull together and care for our people and planet.