The news that the Tyldesley library may be permanently relocated from its historic home on Stanley Street to the town hall, where it has been temporarily based, has kicked up a storm among locals.
The Friends of Tyldesley Library hosted a stall at the town’s makers’ market, were over 600 people singed a petition against it.
The stall was also visited by Leigh MP James Grundy.
He said: “It was great to meet up with the Friends of Tyldesley Library group last week to discuss the relocation of Tyldesley Library.
“Its proposed relocation by Wigan Council raises issues for local residents including restricted parking, reduced public transport connections and poor accessibility for elderly and less-mobile residents.
“Having heard first hand from members of the group, and from local residents, I fully support their efforts in keeping the library firmly in the heart of Tyldesley and will continue to help support them in this endeavour.”
There is currently a consultation period on the library’s next chapter which runs online until July 31.
Visitors will have the chance to suggest what they would like to see available in the town hall space and view detailed proposals for the site.
Face-to-face sessions where residents will be able to chat to facilities and library managements teams about the plans are also taking place on July 9.
James Fish from the group said: “It's great to have the support of our local MP and the wider community.
"We hope the council will listen too our objections and take them into consideration before making any final plans.”