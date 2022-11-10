The event took place at Collier’s Corner in Atherton, with the recipients being The Bridgers for their outstanding community work.

It was attended by: Greater Manchester deputy lord lieutenant Melanie Bryan, Wigan’s mayor Coun Marie Morga and her consort Coun Clive Morgan, Mike Walmsley MBE DL and Bill Hampson OBE DL, The Bridgers community group, friends and supporters, representatives from Green Flag and In Bloom, councillors, Rev Tracy Marshall and pupils from St Michael’s primary school.

Together they planted a rowan tree - one which formed the tree-of-trees outside Buckingham Palace, part of the 21m-high sculpture designed to draw attention to the Queen's Green Canopy tree-planting campaign for her Platinum Jubilee – at the Howe Bridge landmark.

In part of her ceremonial speech representing His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Greater Manchester, Diane Hawkins, Mrs Bryan said: “As you will know, our late Queen cared deeply for our environment. During her 70-year reign she planted over 1,500 trees around the world.

“Therefore it was incredibly fitting that as a centrepiece of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, she chose a Tree of Trees to stand tall as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism to our nation and the world.

“This living sculpture, designed by Thomas Heatherwick, put the importance of trees at the heart of this historic milestone to celebrate The Queen. It was made up of 350 British-grown native trees. The Queen chose to gift these to outstanding community groups around the UK.

"Here in Greater Manchester we were honoured to be awarded 12 of these special trees, and were delighted to nominate The Bridgers to receive one of these.

“This tree joins over a million trees already planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, which aims to create a legacy to honour Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to her country and to her people.

“We wish you well as custodians of this special tree – we know that it is in very safe hands – and we hope everyone within Wigan borough, and importantly your community can enjoy and nurture it.”

