A man with cerebral palsy who was told that he might never be able to walk has secured a world record after completing a half marathon.

Harvey Rowson, 26, was diagnosed with the life-long condition when he was one and his parents were told by doctors that he would always struggle to walk and would never be able to run.

Despite this, Harvey started walking and running when he was a child and completed the Manchester half marathon in an incredible time of two hours, nine minutes and 27 seconds.

Harvey Rowson with his Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon by a man with coordination impairment hemiplegia

He has now got the Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon by a man with coordination impairment hemiplegia – but he feels like he's only just getting started.

Harvey said: "I just got an email saying 'congratulations, you have a Guinness World Record.' I just couldn't believe that I had actually done it.

"From when I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy to when I was around three years old, doctors said that I would never walk but I picked it up quite quickly.

"I had physio sessions and they told me I would never be able to run.

Harvey Rowson running the Manchester half marathon, where he set a world record

"It was a surreal thing because I've gone from being told that I could not run or walk to having a Guinness World Record for a half marathon."

Harvey had hardly ever ran before but was inspired by a family member to take part in the half marathon, which was held in October.

He then realised that nobody had ever broken the world record for the fastest half marathon by a man with coordination impairment hemiplegia so decided to contact Guinness World Records.

Harvey, from Atherton, says that on the day of the half marathon, he was "absolutely petrified" because he had to complete the run in less than two hours and 15 minutes to get the record.

He said: "Completing the race didn't feel real. It was a surreal feeling that I had trained for so intensively for six months and then it was over.

"We only found out our times for the half marathon the next day ,which was nerve-wracking. I couldn't believe that I had completed it but was holding my breath because I knew it had to be less than two hours and 15 minutes. But it was thankfully."

Harvey, a barristers clerk, started training around six months before the race and would often run 25 miles a week while going to the gym.

He said: "At first I really hated it but after month three or four, I really enjoyed it. It lets you zone out.

"I would train twice a week in the gym and then I would run around three times a week."

Harvey is now planning to try and break his own record in October, but has joked that if anyone else wants to do it, then they can "feel free".

He said: "I don't think anyone truly knows what they are capable of, let alone a doctor.

"If anyone wants to break my record then please feel free – I would be happy."