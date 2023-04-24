Throughout the day, children from Christ Church CE Primary School in Leigh took part in a series of fun interactive workshops to learn more about how the sewer system works – and how problems can arise when wet wipes and fatty food waste is put down the drain.

The visit was organised by United Utilities to help share their Stop the Block messages following an increase in sewer blockages in the area.

The whole school took part in a series of fun interactive workshops to learn more about how the sewer system works

During the past year, more than 200 blockages have been caused by either wet wipes or a build-up of fats and greases in the drains.

Lauren Kelly from United Utilities sad: “Teaching children the science behind the blockages and what happens when wet wipes or cooking fat is flushed down the drain is a great way to spread the ‘Stop the Block’ message.”

Throughout the day, children conducted experiments and saw for themselves that wet wipes don’t break down when they are flushed, and how fats congeal into lumps which block pipes.

Deputy Head Teacher Clair Gornall said: “It was great for the children to see first-hand what happens underground when they flush things down the toilet that they shouldn’t.