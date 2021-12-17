Wigan borough schools' life-saving Christmas presents
A potentially life-saving gift has been presented to every school in a Wigan borough community.
For The Atherton Community Trust, which was formed to raise funds to support local groups and projects, has handed over a heart-restarting defibrillator to all 10 educational institutions in the town.
The presentation was made to some schools at Dorset Road Community Centre by trust chairman Norman Bradbury, secretary Val Houghton, treasurer Alan Birtles and director Simon Yates and the remainder were distributed the next day. The trust raised more than £7,500 to fund the devices.
Mr Bradbury said: “The Prime Minister said that every school should have a defibrillator and as a community charity we have done our bit to ensure that happens locally. Some schools already had one but you can never have enough.”
The trust aims to enrich lives through various activities including music, art, culture, sport, education and pastimes. As well as the defibs, over the past year it has supported Hag Fold FC with a new training kit and donated £1,000 to the local food bank.
Mr Bradbury said that this has been made possible through individual donations, supporters of the Atherton Lottery, fund-raising events organised by Atherton Library Group, the annual Punchfest, and charity boxes placed throughout the town.
