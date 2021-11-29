Wigan borough sporting facility finally reopens after roof damage
A Wigan borough sports hub has re-opened after high winds caused extensive roof damage.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:15 pm
Visitors to Leigh Leisure Centre were turned away after gale-force winds at the weekend made it unsafe.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Engineers have been on site today and the centre is now open.”
