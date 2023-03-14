The local authority is hosting a pair of flagship events over the historic weekend in May, hoping to recapture the feel-good factor of last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Community groups and organisations will also be able to apply for free road closures to help host their own commemorative activities.

The council will also be providing toolkits and templates to help families get kitted out in Royal colours.

Coun Chris Ready and council leader, Coun David Molyneux announce borough's coronation celebrations

And local traders and organisations who would to play in a role in the celebrations are being urged to get in touch.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “We saw how our borough came together last year and we would like to encourage everyone to do the same again for the Coronation.

“It’s another historic event that will have the eyes of the world on the UK so we would like our residents to feel part of the celebrations and make it a weekend to remember.”

In Leigh, the Big Coronation Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, outside Leigh Town Hall and the Turnpike Centre, where visitors will be encouraged to their own picnics as part of the national initiative.

In Wigan, the Mayor will host a Coronation Party in the Park, on Monday, May 8, at Mesnes Park.

Both events will be held between 11am and 4pm with an array of local entertainment, food and drink, performers, fun-fairs and family-fun.

To support community celebrations across the borough, Wigan Council will cover the cost of road closure applications to encourage neighbourhood street parties.

Applications are encouraged before Friday, March 31, to help with the administration process.

Coun Molyneux added: “These occasions are an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our civic pride and highlight what’s great about Wigan Borough’s communities.”

The Coronation Ceremony for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The programme includes the procession and service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.