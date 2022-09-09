News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough's Proms in the Park postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death

A Proms in the Park event at a Wigan borough park has been postponed following the Queen’s death.

By Sian Jones
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:22 pm

The event at the historic Pennington Hall Park in Leigh was due to take place on Saturday evening.

The occasion was to mark the end of summer, featuring a performance from Tyldesley Brass Band as well as fireworks.

Pennington Hall Park

A social media post by Caffeina cafe, based at the park, said: “We are extremely saddened by the death of our Queen.

"And in line with council protocol regarding planned events the Proms In The Park at Pennington Hall will be postponed.

"We will update as soon as we know otherwise.”

This is the second event to be postponed, following the earlier postponement of the annual Wigan Diggers festival.

Events at Haigh Woodland Park, along with Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers at the DW stadium, have also been cancelled as a mark of respect during the 10-day mourning period.

