Wigan business helps to create positive memories for disadvantaged youngsters

Maureen Holcroft

Golborne-based ALPLA UK has teamed up with Daffodils Dreams to provide a year of financial support, the first phase of which was to brighten the festive season for parents and children in the borough.

Maureen Holcroft, founder and director of Daffodils Dreams, said: “We are delighted to have ALPLA UK on board to help us support youngsters who would normally have very little to look forward to at the turn of the year.

“Around a quarter of the children in the borough live below the poverty line and many of the stories we hear are heartbreaking.

“We are therefore determined to improve lives during what can be a very difficult period for many families.

“Part of ALPLA’s funding will pay for dozens of positive life experiences for local children, things that many often take for granted.

“These include things such as bowling, cinema trips, shopping trips, family meals out, visits to the theatre or a concert, beauty salon appointments and activity centre sessions.

“It means that as the children were going back to school this week, they were able to tell their friends about some fun activities they have been up to over the holidays, which is so important for youngsters.”

Another tranche of the ALPLA UK donation provided transport and treats for children for the Cinderella pantomime at The Old Courts, which they hope will become an annual event.

ALPLA UK is a family-run global packaging and recycling firm based on Stone Cross Business Park.

Managing director Tasos Pourloukakis said: “ALPLA UK employs many generations of the same families, so we know the value of a strong community working together to support each other.

“We were so impressed with the selfless work Maureen and the team at Daffodils Dreams are doing and are delighted to offer our support to help improve the lives of underprivileged families in Wigan. ”

Maureen added: “The team were thrilled to meet with Johnny and Ben from ALPLA, showcase our work and plans to improve the lives of the children we support.

“It was great to hear about ALPLA as a business and lovely to know that we share the same values and passion to make a difference.

“We look forward to forward to working with ALPLA throughout the year on various projects and are truly grateful for their support.”