Lakeside Care Home, in Standish, issued an appeal to the public to help make Marion Anderton’s 100 birthday as special as possible by collecting 100 birthday cards to commemorate the special occasion.

Staff, Marion and her son Hugh were amazed at the generosity of local residents after receiving 215 of them!

Centenarian Marion Anderton, left, celebrates her 100th birthday with her son Hugh Anderton, right holding the telegram from the Queen.

Ash Jennings, activities co-ordinator at the home said: “We didn’t expect people to send so many cards.

"Marion was so overwhelmed by people’s kindness.

"We would like to thank people for all their support.”

To celebrate Marion’s birthday, staff at Lakeside threw a celebration – complete with cake and champagne - as well as a visit from schoolchildren and a member of staff dressed up as the Queen to present a special card.

Staff at Lakeside pose with some of the 215 birthday cards sent in by the public

The celebrations also contained an emotional reunion for Marion, as she was reunited with Hugh, who she hasn’t seen for over two years due to the pandemic.

Hugh said: “My mum has lived in Wigan all her life so it is incredible to see such a response from people who don’t even know her but have taken the time to send a card to wish her a happy birthday.

"It has been a long time since I’ve seen my mum so it is good to see her again.

“I was worried that she wouldn’t recognise me after all this time as she isn’t what she once was but I’m so glad she did.”

The message inside the telegram from the Queen