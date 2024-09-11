A Wigan councillor visited a charity shop to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts.

Coun Chris Ready, who is the council’s cabinet member for communities, went to the Barnardo’s shop in Aspull to see the work done there and hand out Heart of the Community awards.

Shop manager Sheila Flynn said: “What a nice surprise! Chris visited us with certificates and thanked us all for the work we do. It’s great to be recognised and we can't thank Chris enough for taking the time out of his busy schedule.”

Coun Ready said: “It costs nothing to say thanks to this fantastic group, the majority of which I've known most of my life. It's just another cog in the wheel of our community.

Coun Chris Ready, far left, presents Heart of the Community certificates to staff and volunteers at the Barnardo's shop in Aspull

“And in great community fashion I mentioned it to Lisa Calland, at Lisa’s Butty Shop, who generously donated cakes for this special event.

“I am humbled every day by the work volunteers do in our community and wanted to say thank you.”