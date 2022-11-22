A special celebration to turn on the lights will be held on Saturday, November 26 on Market Place, in Wigan town centre.

The event, which is free for all the family, starts at 1.30pm and runs until the lights switch-on between 6pm and 7pm.

Singer Gareth Gates – who was the runner-up in the first series of Pop Idol – will be headlining the event

Gareth Gates will be taking to Wigan's stage

Also joining the line-up is Abz from boy band 5ive, CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth and X-Factor star Sam Lavery.

Wigan’s own Hacker T Dog will also be making an appearance.

Community groups, organisations, dance troupes, performers and entertainers from across Wigan will be taking part in the stage show.

Santa and his reindeer will also be leading a parade in Wigan, with the town centre transforming into a festive wonderland.

These events form part of Wigan Council’s Frost Fest, which includes local lights switch-ons and stage shows, Christmas markets, street performers and parades to get even the biggest Scrooge feeling festive

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “Christmas is well and truly arriving in Wigan!

“The lead-up to the festive season is always an important time of year for our borough, with Frost Fest following on from this year’s Light Night Festival.

