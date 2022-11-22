Wigan Christmas lights switch-on 2022: when is it? What's happening and everything else you need to know
The eagerly awaited Wigan Christmas lights switch-on is fast approaching – marking the start of festivities in the town.
A special celebration to turn on the lights will be held on Saturday, November 26 on Market Place, in Wigan town centre.
The event, which is free for all the family, starts at 1.30pm and runs until the lights switch-on between 6pm and 7pm.
Singer Gareth Gates – who was the runner-up in the first series of Pop Idol – will be headlining the event
Also joining the line-up is Abz from boy band 5ive, CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth and X-Factor star Sam Lavery.
Wigan’s own Hacker T Dog will also be making an appearance.
Community groups, organisations, dance troupes, performers and entertainers from across Wigan will be taking part in the stage show.
Santa and his reindeer will also be leading a parade in Wigan, with the town centre transforming into a festive wonderland.
These events form part of Wigan Council’s Frost Fest, which includes local lights switch-ons and stage shows, Christmas markets, street performers and parades to get even the biggest Scrooge feeling festive
Coun Chris Ready, the council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “Christmas is well and truly arriving in Wigan!
“The lead-up to the festive season is always an important time of year for our borough, with Frost Fest following on from this year’s Light Night Festival.
“It’s an important time of year for communities to come together and celebrate and we’re pleased that our Frost Fest celebrations will be enjoyed far and wide across the borough.”