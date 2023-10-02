Eckersley Mills, a vast sprawl of largely derelict industrial buildings, are to be transformed into a food hall, business units and accommodation under a multi-million-pound project

Work is already under way to transform mostly derelict Victorian buildings near Wigan Pier into offices, homes, leisure and hospitality attractions in one of the most ambitious local projects in decades.

Planning permission has been granted for the first two phases and being sought for the third and already the developers are going to be enticing curious locals to the site as of later this month with a series of street food markets on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, right up to Christmas.

An artist's impression of how the first Eckersley mill will look like once work is complete

And of course this should be a major boost to the town’s heritage and standing while redeveloping a brown field site.

A talk on the comprehensive development of the complex which includes change the use of much of the buildings and the demolition of some smaller premises.