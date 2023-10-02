Wigan Civic Trust to hold special talk discussing mammoth Eckersley Mills plans
Work is already under way to transform mostly derelict Victorian buildings near Wigan Pier into offices, homes, leisure and hospitality attractions in one of the most ambitious local projects in decades.
Planning permission has been granted for the first two phases and being sought for the third and already the developers are going to be enticing curious locals to the site as of later this month with a series of street food markets on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, right up to Christmas.
And of course this should be a major boost to the town’s heritage and standing while redeveloping a brown field site.
A talk on the comprehensive development of the complex which includes change the use of much of the buildings and the demolition of some smaller premises.
It will be given by Tom Flanagan of Paul Butler Associates at the Eckersley Mill complex, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, WN3 5BE on October 10 at 2pm. There is free parking on site.