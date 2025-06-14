A Wigan community centre that was ransacked by thieves has been kitted out with a state-of-the-art intruder-alarm system thanks to the generosity of a local security firm.

The Diamond Centre on Grey Street in Ashton was ransacked in the early hours of Monday May 26, with the intruders taking many electrical items which were intended for donation to those struggling to make ends meet.

Warehouse worker Jake Musgrave, who discovered the scene, was so moved by the damage that he launched a sponsored walk from Wigan to Southport to raise funds for the centre.

While financial donations began to come in, the centre’s top priority was restoring security starting with the installation of CCTV and a new alarm system.

Lansafe installed a new state-of-the-art alarm system

Upon seeing the news shared online, Hannah Roby, Community Coordinator at Lansafe, immediately reached out to offer help.

Within days, the Appley Bridge-based company installed a fully monitored alarm system to help prevent further break-ins and restore peace of mind to those running the centre.

Centre director Sarah Myler said: “We were devastated when we discovered the centre had been broken into.

Jake Musgrave, pictured outside Diamond Community Centre, with the centre director Sarah Myler, left.

"Thankfully, for every bad person who would do something like that, there are good people like those at Lansafe who quickly contacted me and offered to fit us an alarm system completely free!

"It’s given us such peace of mind to know the centre is now secure, and if anyone tries to break in again, the alarm will go off at the centre and on the phones of myself and the managers.

"Huge thank you to Lansafe, it’s massively appreciated.”

After stealing multiple items, including baby monitor cameras, electric toothbrushes, and two TVs (one of them a 50ins Toshiba), they stashed the goods in a nearby garden on Crescent Avenue.

They returned an hour later in a small white van (believed to be a Renault Kangoo), loaded the stolen items, and re-entered the centre for more before leaving via Cansfield Grove.

Lee Roby, Managing Director of Lansafe, added: “When I saw what had happened, I was genuinely shocked.

"No one should have to deal with something like that, especially an organisation doing such important work in the community.

"As soon as we heard, we knew we wanted to help in any way we could. I’m really pleased we were able to provide the alarm system and hope it brings a real sense of safety and reassurance moving forward.”