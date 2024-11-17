Wigan community centre will spread festive joy with special Christmas Day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers are throwing open the doors of a Wigan community centre to ensure no-one spends Christmas Day alone.

Karen and Lee Moffitt, at Lobster Lettings, contacted The One House in Aspull last year to ask if it could host a celebration and help to spread festive joy.

A team of volunteers worked hard to organise the event and make sure it was a special day.

Volunteer Andrea Dean said: “Last year we opened up The One House for about 25 people. We did a full three-course Christmas dinner for them. It was for people with no family, not just old people but young lads who have got nobody too. We picked them up, took them home and fed them in between.”

The day also included a performance by a brass band, a quiz, bingo and karaoke, and everyone was given a gift to take home.

It proved to be such a success that the event is returning this Christmas and once again the Moffitts will provide funding, as well as helping out on the day.

While some places have already been booked, there are still 13 available for people who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone.

They are open to people of any age who do not have relatives or whose family does not live locally, so they do not have anywhere else to celebrate.

Andrea said: “We don’t want people to be by themselves.”

It is not just Christmas Day when the team at The One House will celebrate the festive season, with plans also well under way for three sold-out Breakfast with Santa events throughout December.

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas, tuck into a delicious breakfast and receive a gift and a selection box.

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready paid for the selection boxes using his Brighter Borough funding.

He said: “It’s great to support the great work The One House is doing in Aspull. There is some fabulous work going on around Christmas, supporting families, and we are always happy to support that in whichever way we can, whether it’s funding or whether it’s in person.”

He added: “I can’t thank The One House and the volunteers enough for what they are doing in the community and helping people.”