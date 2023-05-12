News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Community Choir to celebrate spring with a show for Wigan Rotary Club

Singers are to host a concert called Spring Song to celebrate the new season with the funds raised going to Wigan Rotary Club.

By Matt Pennington
Published 12th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

As ever the production will consist of a wonderful selection of music, songs that the choir members love and have been rehearsing with gusto.

The recipients of the money will be able to continue the support they provide for charities across the borough and helped the choir acquire a keyboard ahead of the show.

This concert is the definition of reciprocity, with the proceeds allowing for the Rotary club to support other charities in Wigan.

Wigan Community Choir is hosting a Spring song event to raise money for Wigan Rotary ClubWigan Community Choir is hosting a Spring song event to raise money for Wigan Rotary Club
Wigan Community Choir is hosting a Spring song event to raise money for Wigan Rotary Club
Members of the community choir bid in a Dragon’s Den style competition as they were in desperate need of a keyboard for their accompanist, Ian Shirley, who supports them in their rehearsals in addition to going about the borough singing at events.

Choir Leader, Imelda Shirley said: “Our new electric piano has made an immense difference to us. It is an excellent instrument and has positively enhanced our rehearsals and performances."

A Wigan Rotary Club spokesperson said: “We support many good causes throughout the year and are very happy the Choir is supporting what we do by replenishing our funds, like for like, so we can continue during the tough times we are all affected by.”

The Concert takes place at Trinity URC Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, WN1 2BJ on May 26 from 7.30pm. Tickets are £7 or £5 concessionary, refreshments will be available for those attending.

For further information regarding he event contact [email protected]

