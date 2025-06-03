Wigan Council has had to pay out nearly £100k to successful workplace accident claims made by council employees since 2022.

Slips, trips and falls as well as manual handling injuries, are just some of the reasons why employees have submitted accident claims against the council over the past three years.

Employees who have been injured in a workplace accident may be able to make a claim for compensation if their employer was at fault, meaning they failed to provide a safe working environment.

Council workers, like many other occupations, could be at risk of suffering an accident at work, which can be a distressing and overwhelming experience.

The amounts paid out for accidents by Wigan Council in recent years

Wigan Council employs a wide variety of individuals in various departments. Some common job types include social workers, teachers, facilities management and construction

Figures obtained by JF Law found that in 2022, 10 workplace accident claims were made against the local authority, the second-highest number of claims over the past three years.

A year later, this number increased to 17 claims.

The council has seen the number of claims drop over the past year, with a total of six.

Councils owe their staff a duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and should take every reasonable step to ensure their safety.

Some examples include conducting regular risk assessments, communicating an up-to-date health and safety policy to all staff, providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and training employees to work safely without harming themselves or others.

Failure to comply with any of the above could constitute a breach of health and safety codes and a breach of their duty of care.

Solicitor for JF Law, Lucy Parker, said: “Councils, like all employers, have a legal obligation and owe a significant duty of care to safeguard their workforce and prevent them from harm.

"Unfortunately, council workers can often be involved in workplace accidents ranging from seemingly minor issues like slips on wet floors and trips on uneven surfaces to more serious incidents involving manual handling and defective equipment.”

JF Law also obtained figures on how much Wigan Council has paid: namely a total of £96,444.37 to successful claims over the past three years, with the highest amount coming in 2022/23 at £62,118.13.

Workplace injuries and illnesses in Britain cost around £21.6bn annually, impacting over a million workers.

The rate of self-reported non-fatal injuries in Great Britain is currently around 1,890 per 100,000 workers, similar to the pre-coronavirus level of 2018/19. Over the past year, 138 workers were killed in work-related accidents across the country.

Councils and local authorities are responsible for work activities across some of the industry sectors reporting the highest rates of injuries, reflecting the real risks these activities present.

Ms Parker said: "Sometimes, workplace accidents could have been avoided with proper risk assessments and safety measures.

“If you're a council worker who has suffered an injury at work, it's important to seek legal advice to understand whether you have grounds to pursue a claim for compensation.

"Making sure that councils are sticking to their legal responsibilities after an accident is crucial as it can ensure lessons are learned to prevent future incidents."

Wigan Council declined to comment.