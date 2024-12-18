A Wigan couple discovered that Friday the 13th was their lucky day after winning big on a charity draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill and Julie Draper, from Appley Bridge will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary in March but now have a more pressing reason to party.

And they only bought tickets for the Derian House raffle the day before it closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill, 79, was surprised on his doorstep by staff from the Chorley-based children’s hospice with the news that he and his wife had won the top prize of £5,000 cash.

Bill and Julie Draper celebrate with Derian House staff

Bill, who was decorating his garden Christmas tree at the time, was so taken aback by the news that he dropped and smashed a golden bauble.

He immediately called up wife Julie, who was on her first day out with friends after recovering from pneumonia – and she was absolutely thrilled.

“Wow, we’ve never won that much before, I can’t believe it,” said Julie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a perfect Christmas gift. We entered the raffle to help out Derian House, I never thought we’d win it. I think we’ll use the money to go on holiday. We haven’t been able to go away since before Covid. That would be lovely.”

£1,000 was awarded to the second prize winner, £500 to the third prize winner, and 20 runners-up won prizes of £25 in the festive raffle that ran from September to December.

With entries flying in from as far as Scotland and Wales, the raffle launched by the Chorley children’s hospice sold 25,268 tickets – raising a phenomenal £41,966.21 to care for the charity’s children and young adults – almost £10,000 more than last year.

And it wasn’t just ticket sales that boosted the total – the charity was inundated with donations from kind-hearted supporters that amounted to £16,698.21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Proctor, Lottery & Individual Giving Manager at Derian House, said: “We are absolutely over-the-moon for Julie and Bill! With so many things to celebrate next year, what a perfect gift.

"They are such a deserving couple and I wish them all the best for their golden wedding anniversary.

“The amount of money raised in our Christmas raffle will make a real difference to seriously ill children and young people from across the North West.

It will cost £6m to run Derian House this year and it relies heavily on the generosity of our supporters as it only receives a small amount of this in NHS funding.”