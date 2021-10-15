Wigan dad's fury at being axed from council house waiting list

Jack Dobson, 22, lives in a privately-rented home in Pemberton with his six-year-old son Jamie, after moving to the borough from the south coast.

He has been on the waiting list for a council house for three years and is currently relying on benefits while searching for a job, having recently completed a course in motor mechanics at Wigan and Leigh College.

However, he has now found out that he has been removed from the waiting list - and has no idea why.

Jack Dobson with son Jamie, six

Jack said: “It turns out I’m no longer able to bid. I had no explanation as to why, they have just removed me completely from being able to bid.”

He believes letters were sent by Wigan Council to a previous address - despite him providing his current address - and wonders if his lack of response to them is why he has been removed from the

list.

But after many emails, phone calls and speaking to people in person, he has not been able to find out exactly why he has been taken off the list.

It means that Jack and Jamie could face a tough winter, as he struggles to pay the rent as well as the rising cost of energy.

Jack said: “I’m not happy at all. It’s leaving me in a very difficult position.

“This winter is going to be very difficult for me, with gas prices and electricity going up and I’m already paying £100 towards the rent from my personal allowance.

“I feel very ignored if I’m honest.”

Jack could ask to be added to the housing list, but fears that will mean he will go back to the beginning after already waiting for three years.

Instead, he wants to find out why he was removed at all and return to his place in the list.

Jo Willmott, the director of housing and communities at Wigan Council, said she was unable to comment on individual cases.

However in more general terms she added: “Wigan Council is committed to ensuring the process of applying for council housing is fair and equitable for everyone and consider requests to re-open applications to the housing register on an individual basis.”