Two young dancers from Wigan were jumping for joy after completing a fund-raising run - dressed as giant frogs!

Maddie Doran, 16, and 15-year-old Eva Wilkinson ran four miles from Standish to Orrell wearing the huge inflatable costumes.

They raised around £500 for the Anna Shimmin Academy of Dance school of which they are both members - as well as many eyebrows from puzzled residents and shoppers!

Principal Anna Shimmin said: “We are so incredibly proud of Maddie and Eva.

“Their willingness to take on this challenge to support their teammates is truly remarkable.

“It highlights the determination and sense of community at the Anna Shimmin Academy of Dance.

“Maddie and Eva have set a wonderful example, proving that with hard work and a generous heart, anything is possible.

“Their hard work will make a real difference, and we’re all so grateful.”

Anna said money will go towards travel, costumes and expenses for their Acro Competition Team.

Standish High pupil Maddie and Eva, who attends St Peter’s High School, hit on the idea themselves, running from Standish to the Academy off Gathurst Road earlier this month.

It was a challenge enough to complete the run, even if they had been unencumbered by their striking outfits.

Puzzled onlookers expressed both their shock and amusement on a Facebook community page.

One - posting a clip of the two girls running past his house - wrote: “Did I have too much to drink last night or did I see two large frogs run down Shevington Lane this morning?”

Another wrote: “You made my morning commute to work more enjoyable, well done girls.”

And another joked that he nearly crashed his car when he saw them jogging by.

Anna added: “The support from our dancers and their families means everything to us.

"We are not just a dance school - we are a family and we couldn’t be prouder of Maddie and Eva.”

Acro – or acrobatic gymnastics – is a competitive discipline of gymnastics where partnerships of gymnasts work together and perform routines consisting of acrobatic skills, dance and tumbling, set to music.