Wigan doctor's joy at winning £100k Lotus - after writing off his own car

Faheem Shah, 45, was in a clinic when he was told by BOTB presenter Christian Williams that he had won a rare Lotus Eletre.

He beamed with delight, but had to instantly revert to his normal bedside manner to welcome his next patient.

Dr Faheem Shah receiving a mid-clinic video call from BOTB's Christian Williams telling him he'd won the swanky motor, before dashing off to see his next patient.

Faheem, which means lucky in Arabic, said: “I had just finished with one of my patients when Christian’s face came up on the call.

"I was in complete shock but had to hide this news from everyone until I finished the clinic at 8.30pm. It was the hardest thing ever, but such a relief when I could finally share the news with my family.”

The £91,000 Eletre is an electric hyper-SUV, which goes from 0 to 60mph in under three seconds and offers nearly 400 miles of range.

And having written off his Audi recently, Faheem said he could not wait to put his order in.

Faheem said: “I was awake all night adding extras and looking at the configurator. I know it’s definitely going to be in the classic Lotus yellow.

“I crashed my old A8 in Covid and haven’t really had the heart to get anything else.

"Now I can’t wait to get my hands on it. Thanks so much to BOTB!”