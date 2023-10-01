News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Wigan food hygiene: The eateries that have received a ONE-STAR rating in July and August

A number of eateries in Wigan have received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one star in July and August.

You can find those that were given the low mark in the first four months here and May and June’s here.

Whelley, Wigan

1. Aroma Cafe Bar

Whelley, Wigan Photo: Google

Photo Sales
School Lane, Standish

2. Cafe Istanbul

School Lane, Standish Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rodney Street, Wigan

3. Franco's Restaurant

Rodney Street, Wigan Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Railway Road, Leigh

4. Fresco’s/Burglarise

Railway Road, Leigh Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFood Standards AgencyInspectors