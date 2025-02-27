More than a hundred Wigan eateries have began the year with a hygiene inspection.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from January.

Out of 108 inspections that month, 64 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Twenty two venues earned a four, while 10 businesses earned three stars.

Some of the establishments to receive new ratings in January

Five eateries landed a two and seven establishments have earned one star.

None have started the year with a zero.

At the start of 2025 out of Wigan’s 108 restaurants, cafes and canteens and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 64 (59 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those to earn five stars includes Copper Vines on Market Street in Standish and First Steps at Cansfield on Old Road in Ashton

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2025:

FIVE:

Abbeyfield- Bond Street, Leigh

All You Need is Lunch- Palace Arcade, Ashton

Ambleside Bank Care Home- High Street, Ince

Appy Little Plums Day Nursery Ltd- Alma Street, Leigh

Ash Tree House- Warwick Drive, Hindley

Bake That Cake- Private address

Bargain Booze, Orrell Road, Orrell

Bay Horse- Warrington Road, Ashton

Black Bull Hotel- Market Street, Standish

Blue Stone Nursery- Leigh Road, Leigh

Brewery Inn- Brewery Lane,Leigh

Brighter Dayz- Stephens Way, Warrington Road Industrial Estate, Wigan

Cakes by Liv- Private address

Candy Cloud Vending- Private address

Caterlink at St John Rigby College- Gathurst Road, Orrell

Caterplus at Berystyde Court- High Street, Standish

Company Shop Ltd- Walthew Lane, Kitt Green

Copper Vines- Market Street, Standish

Costcutter (Food and Tipple Ltd)- Manchester Road, Astley

Dantys Bites- Bradley Mill, Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Standish

Eliot Gardens- Eliot Drive, Worsley Mesnes

England and Sons- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Ergo Coffee Shop- Heath Street, Golborne

First Steps at Cansfield- Old Road, Ashton

First Steps Private Day Nursery- Kirkham Road, Leigh

Galloways- Gerard Street, Ashton

Happy Hours Day Nursery- Downall Green Road, Ashton

Holly Tree Day Nursery- Tracks Lane, BIllinge

Honey Bear Day Care- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

Ka Ho Chinese Takeaway- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

KFC- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Kids Planet Canal House- Ball Street, Beech Hill

Kids Planet Leigh- Wigan Road, Leigh

Kiki Desserts- Upholland Road, Billinge

Lakelands- Grizedale Drive, Ince

Little Foxes Wigan- Billinge Road, Highfield

Little Jams Play Centre- Railway Road, Leigh

Little Jigsaw’s Children's Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

McDonalds Restaurants- Yew Tree Way, Stone Cross Park, Golborne

Meat Mart- Chaddock Lane, Astley

Mellors Catering - Our Lady’s RC Primary School- Holly Road, Aspull

Mummy’s Onde Onde- Private address

Orchid House Coffee Shop (Formerly Orchid Bloom Coffee Shop)- Miles Lane, Appley Bridge

Pepe’s Wigan- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Quick Bites- Private address

Rage Vending- Private address

Redwood House Children's Nursery Ltd- Orrell Road, Orrell

Richmond House Nursing Home - HIC One- Mitchell Street, Leigh

RLA Bakes- Private address

Shona’s Sweet Boutique- Private address

Spar- Firs Lane, Leigh

Spinners Mill Micropub- Leigh Spinners Mill, Park Lane

Spudstop@410- Bolton Road, Ashton

St Georges Nursing Home- Windsor Street. Leigh

St Pauls Cafe- St Pauls Avenue

The Bulldog Barista- Private address

The Cafe- Prescott Street, Miry Lane, Wigan

The Cafe and Ward Wrightington Wigan and Leigh health services- The Avenue, Leigh

The Childcare and Community Centres (Ashton and district)- Hilton Street, Ashton

The Holden School- Firs Lane, Leigh

The Little Green Platter Company- Church Street, Orrell

The Old Rectory Rest Home- Wigan Road, Standish

The Roaming Rushton- New Market Street, Wigan

Twinkle Toes and Out of School Club- Wright Street, Platt Bridge

FOUR:

Ashton Community Fridge and Freezer- Hilton Street, Ashton

Cornerstone Convenience- Chantry Walk, Ashton

Fairfield Private Day Nursery- St Helens Road, Leigh

Galloways- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Galloways- City Road, Wigan

Galloways- Marsh Green, Wigan

Galloways- Scot Lane, Wigan

Galloways- Market Place, Wigan

Garlix- Heath Street, Golborne

H Pimblett- Heath Street, Golborne

Heathside Residential- Plank Lane, Leigh

Hel’s Kitchen- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan

I Care Group- Rosebridge Way, Ince

Jolly’s Kafe- Eckersley Fold Lane, Atherton

Kaz’s Mini Market- Bryn Street, Ashton

Little Giggles Private Day Nursery- Grasmere Street, Leigh

Local Kitchen Holy Family RC J&I- Kendal Road, Worsley

Mesnes Convenience Store- Mesnes Road, Wigan

Shalimar Pizza and Kebab House- Orrell Road, Orrell

Subway Ashton- Gerard Street, Ashton

The Acai Hut- Market Street, Atherton

The Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish

THREE:

Alexanders Coffee Shop- School Lane, Haigh

Alexander Grange and Berkely Park- Howard Street, Pemberton

Bamboo House- Bag Lane, Atherton

Cactus Pizza- Market Street, Atherton

Downall Green Off Licence- Downall Green Road, Ashton

Greenhalghs- Gerard Street, Ashton

Joe’s Cafe- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

The Chanters- Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton

The Crown at Worthington- Platt Lane, Standish

The Upper Crust Pizzeria- Church Street, Orrell

TWO:

Ashton View Care Home- Wigan Road, Ashton

Italiano- Bolton Road, Atherton

Lidl- Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill

Sunny Chinese Takeaway- Wellfield Road, Wigan

Velocity Leisure Limited- Caxton Close, Wheatlea Industrial Estate, Wigan

ONE:

Anatolia BBQ Ltd- Park Road, Wigan

Cee Jay’s Diner- Preston Road, Standish

Cornerhouse Cafe- Market Street, Atherton

Golborne Chinese Kitchen- High Street, Golborne

Golborne House Residential Home- Derby Road, Golborne

Pizza Bar- Tyldesley Road, Atherton

QFC Chicken and Pizza- Standisgate, Wigan