Wigan food hygiene: the latest eateries to receive a new rating in January
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from January.
Out of 108 inspections that month, 64 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Twenty two venues earned a four, while 10 businesses earned three stars.
Five eateries landed a two and seven establishments have earned one star.
None have started the year with a zero.
At the start of 2025 out of Wigan’s 108 restaurants, cafes and canteens and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 64 (59 per cent) have ratings of five.
Among those to earn five stars includes Copper Vines on Market Street in Standish and First Steps at Cansfield on Old Road in Ashton
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2025:
FIVE:
Abbeyfield- Bond Street, Leigh
All You Need is Lunch- Palace Arcade, Ashton
Ambleside Bank Care Home- High Street, Ince
Appy Little Plums Day Nursery Ltd- Alma Street, Leigh
Ash Tree House- Warwick Drive, Hindley
Bake That Cake- Private address
Bargain Booze, Orrell Road, Orrell
Bay Horse- Warrington Road, Ashton
Black Bull Hotel- Market Street, Standish
Blue Stone Nursery- Leigh Road, Leigh
Brewery Inn- Brewery Lane,Leigh
Brighter Dayz- Stephens Way, Warrington Road Industrial Estate, Wigan
Cakes by Liv- Private address
Candy Cloud Vending- Private address
Caterlink at St John Rigby College- Gathurst Road, Orrell
Caterplus at Berystyde Court- High Street, Standish
Company Shop Ltd- Walthew Lane, Kitt Green
Copper Vines- Market Street, Standish
Costcutter (Food and Tipple Ltd)- Manchester Road, Astley
Dantys Bites- Bradley Mill, Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Standish
Eliot Gardens- Eliot Drive, Worsley Mesnes
England and Sons- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Ergo Coffee Shop- Heath Street, Golborne
First Steps at Cansfield- Old Road, Ashton
First Steps Private Day Nursery- Kirkham Road, Leigh
Galloways- Gerard Street, Ashton
Happy Hours Day Nursery- Downall Green Road, Ashton
Holly Tree Day Nursery- Tracks Lane, BIllinge
Honey Bear Day Care- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
Ka Ho Chinese Takeaway- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley
KFC- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Kids Planet Canal House- Ball Street, Beech Hill
Kids Planet Leigh- Wigan Road, Leigh
Kiki Desserts- Upholland Road, Billinge
Lakelands- Grizedale Drive, Ince
Little Foxes Wigan- Billinge Road, Highfield
Little Jams Play Centre- Railway Road, Leigh
Little Jigsaw’s Children's Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
McDonalds Restaurants- Yew Tree Way, Stone Cross Park, Golborne
Meat Mart- Chaddock Lane, Astley
Mellors Catering - Our Lady’s RC Primary School- Holly Road, Aspull
Mummy’s Onde Onde- Private address
Orchid House Coffee Shop (Formerly Orchid Bloom Coffee Shop)- Miles Lane, Appley Bridge
Pepe’s Wigan- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Quick Bites- Private address
Rage Vending- Private address
Redwood House Children's Nursery Ltd- Orrell Road, Orrell
Richmond House Nursing Home - HIC One- Mitchell Street, Leigh
RLA Bakes- Private address
Shona’s Sweet Boutique- Private address
Spar- Firs Lane, Leigh
Spinners Mill Micropub- Leigh Spinners Mill, Park Lane
Spudstop@410- Bolton Road, Ashton
St Georges Nursing Home- Windsor Street. Leigh
St Pauls Cafe- St Pauls Avenue
The Bulldog Barista- Private address
The Cafe- Prescott Street, Miry Lane, Wigan
The Cafe and Ward Wrightington Wigan and Leigh health services- The Avenue, Leigh
The Childcare and Community Centres (Ashton and district)- Hilton Street, Ashton
The Holden School- Firs Lane, Leigh
The Little Green Platter Company- Church Street, Orrell
The Old Rectory Rest Home- Wigan Road, Standish
The Roaming Rushton- New Market Street, Wigan
Twinkle Toes and Out of School Club- Wright Street, Platt Bridge
FOUR:
Ashton Community Fridge and Freezer- Hilton Street, Ashton
Cornerstone Convenience- Chantry Walk, Ashton
Fairfield Private Day Nursery- St Helens Road, Leigh
Galloways- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Galloways- City Road, Wigan
Galloways- Marsh Green, Wigan
Galloways- Scot Lane, Wigan
Galloways- Market Place, Wigan
Garlix- Heath Street, Golborne
H Pimblett- Heath Street, Golborne
Heathside Residential- Plank Lane, Leigh
Hel’s Kitchen- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
I Care Group- Rosebridge Way, Ince
Jolly’s Kafe- Eckersley Fold Lane, Atherton
Kaz’s Mini Market- Bryn Street, Ashton
Little Giggles Private Day Nursery- Grasmere Street, Leigh
Local Kitchen Holy Family RC J&I- Kendal Road, Worsley
Mesnes Convenience Store- Mesnes Road, Wigan
Shalimar Pizza and Kebab House- Orrell Road, Orrell
Subway Ashton- Gerard Street, Ashton
The Acai Hut- Market Street, Atherton
The Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish
THREE:
Alexanders Coffee Shop- School Lane, Haigh
Alexander Grange and Berkely Park- Howard Street, Pemberton
Bamboo House- Bag Lane, Atherton
Cactus Pizza- Market Street, Atherton
Downall Green Off Licence- Downall Green Road, Ashton
Greenhalghs- Gerard Street, Ashton
Joe’s Cafe- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
The Chanters- Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton
The Crown at Worthington- Platt Lane, Standish
The Upper Crust Pizzeria- Church Street, Orrell
TWO:
Ashton View Care Home- Wigan Road, Ashton
Italiano- Bolton Road, Atherton
Lidl- Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill
Sunny Chinese Takeaway- Wellfield Road, Wigan
Velocity Leisure Limited- Caxton Close, Wheatlea Industrial Estate, Wigan
ONE:
Anatolia BBQ Ltd- Park Road, Wigan
Cee Jay’s Diner- Preston Road, Standish
Cornerhouse Cafe- Market Street, Atherton
Golborne Chinese Kitchen- High Street, Golborne
Golborne House Residential Home- Derby Road, Golborne
Pizza Bar- Tyldesley Road, Atherton
QFC Chicken and Pizza- Standisgate, Wigan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.