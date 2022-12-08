Over 600 Freemasons from across West Lancashire, including Wigan Masons, gathered at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool to install a new Provincial Grand Master.

Mark Matthews, from Southport, became the leader of the 8000 Freemasons from over 300 lodges across the city-region.

Mr Matthews regularly visits the Masonic Halls in Wigan based at Bryn and Pemberton and has strong links with the area.

Jonathan Spence and Mark Matthews

The Freemasons in Wigan are part of a wider West Lancashire Province.

The Province follows the traditional boundaries of the ancient County Palatine of Lancaster.

The installation was conducted by a team of high-ranking Freemasons from the United Grand Lodge of England in London, the governing body of some 200,000 members.

Wigan Masons at the Celebration Lunch

Proceedings were enhanced by the presence of Jonathan Spence, Pro Grand Master, as he acts on behalf of the Grand Master, HRH The Duke of Kent.

The occasion was of great importance to Freemasonry in West Lancashire, being the first time in 41 years that the Pro Grand Master had officiated.

There was a display of pageantry, with all participants wearing their regalia, including aprons, chains and collars.

The ceremony was in two parts, with Mark also being installed as Grand Superintendent of the Royal Arch Province of West Lancashire, in an even more colourful pageant.

A celebratory luncheon was enjoyed by all in between the two ceremonies where Mark and Johnathan both addressed the diners.

