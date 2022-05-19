Electricity North West is looking for projects eligible for support, such as solar panels on community buildings, generating energy from a water source or wind power.

Community energy manager Helen Seagrave said: “I’m over the moon to be able to once again launch the Powering our Communities fund.

Helen Seagrave

“We first launched the fund back in 2017 and each year applications have gone from strength-to-strength and I really think that’s because people are starting to take much more notice about community energy because they want to do something to tackle the climate change.

“We know the energy landscape is constantly evolving, more and more people are taking a keen interest in net zero, and community energy projects will help contribute to ensuring the region meets its ambitious net zero targets.”